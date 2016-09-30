Investigation on freak crane accident completed, IP sent to AG

PETALING JAYA: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has completed its investigation into the crane mishap that killed a woman driver on Aug 25 and has determined the cause of the accident.

Its deputy director-general (Occupational Safety) Omar Mat Piah said the department is now awaiting the green light from the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) for the case to be filed in court.

"Our part is done. We have submitted the investigation paper (IP) to the AG's Chambers.

"If they require further information, we will provide it. But so far, we have not received any feedback from them yet," he told theSun when contacted yesterday.

When asked what had caused the freak accident, Omar said it could not be disclosed to the public yet as it would be used during court proceedings.

DOSH director-general Datuk Mohtar Musri had, on Sept 8, said one of the safety switches of the crane might have been tampered with, allowing the crane boom to move outside construction hoarding.

Chim Khoon Sing, who was driving a Perodua Kelisa, died when a 300kg hoist block of the crane at the construction site gave way and crushed her car at Jalan Raja Chulan, near Pavillion Mall.

Following the incident, a stop-work order was issued by DOSH on Aug 26 against the construction site.

Omar, however, said the order had since been lifted on Sept 23, but confirmed that the crane involved has been barred from use pending investigation and court proceedings.

It is learnt that Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) (M) Sdn Bhd is the lead contractor for the hotel project by Harmoni Perkasa Sdn Bhd near Pavilion KL, with Yekon Equipment (M) Sdn Bhd being the crane equipment owner and Sufiyan Enterprise, the crane operator.