Italian designer brand Ermanno Scervino opens women's section at Harrods London

ITALIAN fashion house Ermanno Scervino has opened a dedicated women's corner at Harrods in London, in a bid to cater to "the market's growing interest" in the label (via WWD).

The section, which spans an 860-square-foot space, is part of the International Designer Room 4, the store's area dedicated to global luxury brands.

Featuring a selection of some of the most elegant pieces from Scervino's collections, the offering adds yet another point of sale to the brand's distribution network, in addition to the 48 boutiques it currently operates worldwide.

Commenting on the opening, Scervino chief executive officer Toni Scervino said Harrods is "a point of reference for the UK" and the brand is "happy about this new opening."

The label was founded in 2000 in Florence, has since become a synonym of Made in Italy quality and International style. — AFP Relaxnews