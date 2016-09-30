PRG Holdings plans to list manufacturing arm in Hong Kong

PETALING JAYA: PRG Holdings Bhd proposes to list its manufacturing business on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, PRG said the proposed listing would allow the group and its manufacturing business to have separate fundraising platforms in the debt and equity capital markets.

It is envisaged that the group’s manufacturing division will continue to remain as a subsidiary of PRG upon the completion of the listing exercise.

Besides manufacturing, PRG is also involved in property development and construction businesses.

PRG noted that the proposed listing will facilitate a more efficient group structure by way of promoting a better segregation of business responsibilities and operations, which will then enhance the decision-making process and responsiveness to market changes.

The group manufactures a wide range of products that are used in various industry sectors.