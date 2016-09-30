Ahmad Zahid's message at UN General Debate well received by UN member States: Anifah

KUALA LUMPUR: The message conveyed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the recently concluded United Nations (UN) General Debate was well received by other member States.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman (pix) said this was indicated by their representatives who thanked and congratulated the deputy prime minister for his statement after the delivery.

"It is unfortunate that some Malaysians had levelled criticisms and had chosen to highlight the Deputy Prime Minister’s delivery of his speech rather than focus and digest the important message that he was conveying at the UN General Debate," he said in a statement here, today.

Anifah said that the UN has a diverse membership and very often, leaders delivered their statements heavily accented in their own language.

"What is important is that the message that they are conveying is understood and their views are put across to the members of the UN," he added.

Ahmad Zahid led Malaysia's delegation to the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), during which he delivered the country's national statement at the General Debate on September 24.

Anifah also said that the deputy prime minister had, among others, clearly conveyed the message that Malaysia was committed to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals contained therein.

"He had also enunciated Malaysia’s position on climate change, terrorism, the question of Palestine and the issue of the resettlement of refugees and migrants to third countries," he said. — Bernama