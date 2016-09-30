Spanish police seize record 100 tonnes of contraband tobacco

MADRID: Spanish police have seized a record 100 tonnes of contraband tobacco worth €16 million (RM74.35 million) and arrested 13 people suspected of selling it over the internet, they said Thursday.

The tobacco was found in warehouses in the eastern region of Valencia and in Badajoz in the west, police said in a statement.

"This is the largest seizure of tobacco ever carried out in Spain," the statement said.

Police arrested 13 Spanish and Polish nationals suspected of selling the tobacco online, disregarding hygiene standards.

"They used, without any sanitary controls, chemical products to improve the taste and smell of the tobacco," police said.

Police said they opened their investigation in January after they discovered a website offering tobacco for sale. — AFP