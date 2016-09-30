Nine murder victims found in western Mexican river

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: The bodies of nine murder victims have been found in a river in western Mexico, near a lake popular among American expatriates, authorities said Thursday.

Eight men and one woman were recovered between Monday and Wednesday in the Lerma River and authorities are still searching for other possible victims, said Eduardo Almaguer, the top prosecutor in Jalisco state.

At least two victims had bullet wounds and two others were mutilated, but Almaguer did not give more details about the way the rest were killed.

"All the bodies show signs of violence," he said, adding that they were found near the mouth of the river, which flows into Lake Chapala.

The bodies were recovered within the municipality of Jamay, a fishing area. The lake is also surrounded by a large expat community, including retirees.

The western state has been hit by violence perpetrated by the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel, one of Mexico's most powerful and violent criminal groups.

But Almaguer said it was unclear whether the bodies were dumped in Jalisco or in another state. Jalisco borders Michoacan, a state that has also endured years of drug violence.

Jamay is near the municipality of La Barca, which lies near the Jalisco-Michoacan border, where 75 bodies were unearthed from 37 clandestine graves between late 2013 and early 2014.

After the grim discovery at the river, Almaguer said his office has asked the authorities in Michoacan and the state of Guanajuato for help in identifying the bodies, in case the victims came from those states.

"We don't have any report of abduction, which is why the process of identification and the prosecution of this crime have been slow," he said.

Jalisco and Michoacan are major flashpoints in Mexico's decade-long drug war.

About an hour's drive from Jamay, federal police killed 42 New Generation cartel suspects on a ranch in the Michoacan municipality of Tanhuato in May 2015.

Only one officer was killed in the clash, a lopsided death toll that raised suspicions that police had either used excessive force.

The National Human Rights Commission issued a scathing report last month alleging that 22 civilians were "arbitrarily executed" during the operation.

The report prompted President Enrique Pena Nieto to fire federal police chief Enrique Galindo.

The New Generation cartel had killed some 30 police officers and soldiers in the weeks prior to the Tanhuato incident. In one clash, the gang downed a military helicopter with a rocket-propelled grenade earlier in May 2015.

But the Jalisco gang has also clashed with rival criminals in neighbouring Michoacan state, where the Knights Templar drug cartel once held sway.

Farmers formed vigilante forces to counter the Knights Templar in 2013 and the cartel has been severely weakened, but smaller gangs have since emerged and continue to wreak havoc in the state. — AFP