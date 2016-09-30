Court orders documents in Guan Eng trial to be standardised

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang High Court today ordered documents to be used in the trial of Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who faces accusations of graft and abuse of power, to be standardised.

High Court Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail said the documents needed to be in order as she wanted smooth trial proceedings.

She ordered the documents to be properly indexed and numbered and that each side, the prosecution, defence and court, were to be given exact sets.

"I want every page paginated and can be read (and) no missing pages.

"I am willing to give two months," she said and fixed Dec 6 for case management when the case was brought up for mention before her today.

In verbal submission earlier, defence lead Gobind Singh pointed out the documents served to them were some 13,000 pages.

He said these were not indexed, not paginated and also claimed there were missing pages while some were illegible.

He then asked the Court for a later mention date so the documents could be formatted properly.

Prosecution lead Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Masri Mohd Daud did not object to the request.

