Tongan extradited to Australia over 1990 murder

SYDNEY: A man accused of stabbing a woman to death in Sydney 26 years ago has been extradited to Australia and charged with murder, after spending almost two decades living quietly on a Pacific island.

Alani Afu, 49, has been charged over the killing of Rita Caleo – a 39-year-old mother who was repeatedly stabbed in her home in Sydney's upmarket Double Bay area in August 1990.

Caleo's death followed that of her brother – doctor Michael Chye, 36, who was shot three times as he drove his car into the garage of his Sydney home in October 1989.

Australian police reopened the case into the murders of the brother and sister in 2011 and since then two other men have been arrested and remain before the court.

New South Wales police said in a statement their inquiries revealed that another man alleged to have been involved in the murder of Caleo was living in Tonga.

Afu had appealed against his extradition but arrived at Sydney International Airport on Thursday. He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody until Oct 4.

In his appeal, the court heard that Afu, also known as Alani Koloamatangi, was 23 years old at the time of the murder and living in Sydney.

Since returning to Tonga in 1997, he had not committed any crimes, and had married, had six children and worked for the same stevedoring business for 13 years, the court was told. — AFP