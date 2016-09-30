Bursa Malaysia confirms receiving bomb threat (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bursa Malaysia headquarters at Bukit Kewangan here and the Court Hill Sri Ganesar temple were evacuated after a caller warned that explosives had been placed at both premises.

A man who spoke in Malay, called the building management of Bursa Malaysia and said there would be explosions at both buildings after Friday prayers today.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Zainol Samah said no bombs were found at both premises following a search at about 12.01pm by its bomb disposal and canine units and the Fire and Rescue department.

"We need to determine the origin of the call. However, we have confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax as no objects, bombs or explosives were found in the premises," he said in a statement.

Zainol said both premises were forced to close for more than two hours.

He said the staff who received the call and another colleague have lodged a police report over the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.

In a statement issued earlier today, Bursa Malaysia Bhd confirmed that the building management received a bomb threat at 12.01pm today.

It said after the bomb disposal unit confirmed the building to be safe, staff and tenants were allowed to enter the building at 3.23pm

Trading resumed to normal operations with the pre-opening at 2pm and trading for the afternoon session started at 2.30pm.