Let's getta Jetta!

The Volkswagen Jetta now sports more elegant design lines, redefined aerodynamics and leads its segment for power and fuel efficiency. Also, it is the only 7-speeder in the segment and holds an Energy-Efficient Vehicle status, which means VERY attractive pricing. The tempting package is complemented by its lower running costs and enhanced entertainment features, topped off by a five-year manufacturer's warranty plus five years' roadside assistance. All these things (and more) should tempt many to give it a try and perhaps a buy...

THE new Volkswagen Jetta was introduced on Monday by Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM), which held its first official event as the new distributor of the German cars in Malaysia. One of its two managing directors (that's the company's unique standard practice), Alin Tapalaga, described the saloon as "More Jetta for less," during the simple-but-classy event.

"This new, locally-assembled Jetta offers an aspirational drive that marries sportiness with performance and safety – all without compromising on its efficient fuel consumption levels. And there is a Jetta to fit the different needs and budget of our customers," he said.

The new Jetta is the first Volkswagen model to be launched by VPCM since the company officially began operations in September. The launch was also the first in Malaysia for Tapalaga, who oversees the Brand and Human Resource operations, and his colleague Florian Steiner who handles Aftersales, Information Technology and Finance.

Tapalaga added, "The overall ownership experience for Volkswagen owners remains a key focus for us – we have begun enhancement steps with the introduction of a five-year manufacturer warranty and five-year roadside assistance, which took effect on the 1st of September."

Previously, the Jetta is priced at above RM130,000 and comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty and 3-year (third party) mobility guarantee.

JETTA HIGHLINE

Engine and performance

Under the bonnet is a combination of a new generation, 1.4L TSI single-turbocharged engine (supercharging and turbocharging in the previous model) with an improved 7-speed direct shift gearbox (DSG) that delivers an impressive output of 148hp, and a torque of 250Nm between 1,500 to 3,500rpm – making it amongst the most powerful vehicles in its segment. These were greatly felt during a media drive to Malacca on Tuesday, where a gleaming convoy of Jettas went through a "scenic route" that took us along the highways, trunk roads and the rural stretches of Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Malacca.

The only car in its segment with a 7-speed gearbox, the new Jetta accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 8.6 seconds. Despite its sporty performance, the Jetta features a combined fuel consumption of approximately five litres per 100km, making it the segment leader in fuel efficiency. I have to admit that I didn't keep tabs of the fuel consumption, but the fuel gauge needle was, well, sluggish.

Energy Efficient Vehicle

The new Jetta is now EEV (Energy Efficient Vehicle) certified thanks to features such as Start/Stop function, regenerative braking and coasting function. As a result, fuel efficiency is increased, and the running costs for the new Jetta is lowered.

Start/Stop deactivates the engine when the car is at a standstill and reactivates when it starts moving, while regenerative braking recycles the lost energy by storing it and using it for acceleration. The coasting function allows the driver to roll over a longer distance once the driver's foot is off the accelerator.

Safety Features

Safety-wise, the new Jetta comes equipped with multi-collision brakes, brake disc wipers, six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Brake Assist (BA), Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS) as well as Hill-Hold Control.

Additionally, the locally-assembled Jetta comes with safety-optimised front head restraints, anti-theft alarm system with interior surveillance system, anti-pinch power windows and ISOFIX anchorage point for child seats.

Interior

Inside the Jetta is an assortment of aesthetic and functional features such as a KESSY keyless entry and push start, leather multi-function steering wheel with paddle shifters for easy manoeuvring. Other functional features include auto-dimming rear view mirror, cruise control, auto power windows and cooled glove compartment.

For driver and passenger comfort, the Jetta is furnished with "Vienna" leather seat upholstery, height adjustable armrest with rear air-conditioner vents, 12-way driver electric seat and dual-Climatronic automatic air conditioning system for the comfort of all passengers.

Exterior

The new Jetta incorporates the Volkswagen design DNA, featuring elegant design lines and redefined aerodynamics with new front and bumper grilles with rear bumper tail lights.

New highlights include 17-inch "Queensland" alloy wheels and chrome grilles, front and rear fog lights, and LED tail lights. Its bi-xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights comes with automatic headlight activation with "Leaving Home" and manual "Coming Home" functions, and exterior mirror with environment lighting to assist drivers in dark areas. An addition to this system is the headlight washer system for convenience and improved visibility.

Enhanced entertainment features

The new RCD330G head unit offers a wide range of connectivity options through a capacitive touch display, single CD player (WMA/MP3 compatible), USB and iPod interface, AUX-IN support, SD card slot, and Bluetooth connectivity for mobile and audio streaming. Volkswagen's MirrorLink function in the new Jetta simplifies smartphone operations, making it more convenient and hands free for drivers.

Five-year Roadside Assistance

The new Jetta comes with an exclusive 24-hour, 365-day a year emergency roadside assistance service, manned by a team of experienced multi-lingual staff who will provide assistance in the event your Jetta becomes immobilised.

The service is available in Peninsular Malaysia (excluding islands, except Langkawi and Penang), and in East Malaysia within 25km of Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Tawau, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Kuching or on the island of Labuan.

** Not applicable for Volkswagen cars purchased before 2009 and after Jan 1, 2016. The 5-year manufacturer's warranty and 5-year Volkswagen Roadside Assistance programmes are based on the 5-year period commencing on the date of purchase.

JETTA DATA

HERE are just some other features in the new Volkswagen Jetta Highline for you to consider:

Available in three variants, the new Jetta is priced* at RM109,578 for the Trendline, RM118,578 for the Comfortline; and RM129,578 for the Highline variant.

Its technical specifications are:

Engine: Direct injection, turbocharged, 1,395cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine with BlueMotion technology**.

Emission category: Euro 5.

Transmission: DSG 7-speed direct shift gearbox.

Fuel tank capacity: 55 litres.

Gross vehicle weight: 1,870kg.

Unladen weight (kerb weight): 1,289kg.

Top speed: 220km/h.

Acceleration (0-100km/h): 8.6 seconds.

Fuel consumption:

Urban: 6.1 litres/100km.

Extra-urban: 4.3 litres/100km.

Combined: 5.0 litres/100km.

CO2 emission combined: 115gm/km.

Body type: Four-door saloon.

Length/width/height: 4,644mm/1,778mm/1,482mm.

Wheelbase: 2,651mm.

Front track: 1,535mm.

Rear track: 1,538mm.

Wheel size: 7.0J x 17.

Tyre size: 225/45 R17.

Turning circle: 11.1m.

Colours: Candy White, Platinum Grey, Reflex Silver and Deep Black.

* Retail prices for Peninsular Malaysia, inclusive of GST, road tax and registration, without insurance.

** BlueMotion technology, which got the new Jetta its Energy Efficient vehicle (EEV) status in Malaysia, refers to a variety of technologies, all of which are fitted with the aim of reducing fuel consumption. Many of VW's engines get BlueMotion technologies. These units typically feature four modifications to make them more efficient than they otherwise would be

Stop/Start system with regenerative braking, low-rolling resistance tyres, aerodynamic modifications such as smaller panel gaps, lower ride heights and reprofiled bodystyles ensure air travels smoothly around the car.