Witness charged with giving false evidence in Kevin Morais' murder trial

KUALA LUMPUR: A single mother was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with giving false evidence in deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais' murder trial at the High Court last Tuesday.

S.Yogeswari, 37, who was the prosecution's 37th witness, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out to her before Magistrate Nur'Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor.

She was charged with giving false evidence, which she knew was false, (as in Appendix B) when testifying as a witness during the trial of the case before judge Datuk Azman Abdullah at High Court 1, Jalan Duta Court Complex here, at 11 am last Sept 27.

(Appendix B refers to Yogeswari's testimony on her Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel-drive-vehicle, with registration number PEP 1135, that was alleged to be used to ram Kevin Morais' car).

In her testimony, Yogeswari told the court that the vehicle was always with her every night during the period from Aug 2 to Sept 11, 2015.

Her testimony contradicted with the evidence provided by Operations officer at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kulim district police headquarters in Kedah, Inspector M. Vasu, on Sept 27, 2015, which found the vehicle was not with her, but with a man by the name of Selvam during the period.

Yogeswari was charged under Section 193 of the Penal Code and she faced an imprisonment for up to seven years, and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

The court allowed her bail of RM5,000 in one surety and set Nov 4 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Izzat Fauzan prosecuted, while Yogeswari is represented by lawyer, V. Rajehgopal, who is also the counsel for two of the accused in Kevin Morais' murder case. — Bernama