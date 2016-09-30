Pay 2015 GST arrears by oct 31 to avoid fine: Customs

PUTRAJAYA: Those who are registered for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but have not paid their 2015 tax arrears have until Oct 31 this year to settle them to avoid a fine of up to RM20,000.

Royal Malaysia Customs Department (JKDM) Director-General Datuk Seri Khazali Ahmad said GST-registered persons who have not settled their 2016 tax arrears are given until Dec 31, 2016 to do so.

A discount on the fine will be given if they pay before Dec 31, 2016, but if the payment is made after the date, the maximum fine is RM25,000, he said in a statement here today.

Khazali also advised GST-registered persons to pay their GST on time to avoid legal action in future. — Bernama