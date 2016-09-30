Metal sheet matches drum containing Kevin Morais' body, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: A chemist told the High Court here today that a metal sheet which he examined matched with the drum that contained the body of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais.

The chemist at the Forensic Division of the Malaysian Department of Chemistry, Saiful Fazamil Mohd Ali said there were also green, white and red paint, as well as concrete marks, on the metal sheet.

"The metal sheet, which is rusty and labeled 'Petronas Lubricant', measuring 174 centimetre long and 87 centimetre wide is consistent with the wall of a drum container which has been cut open," he added.

Saiful Fazamil, 41, who is the 39th prosecution witness, said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin on the 28th day trial of Kevin Morais' murder case.

Saiful Fazamil told the court that he examined the metal sheet at the store for exhibits in Taman Fadason, Jinjang Utara Tambahan Kepong, here at 11.40 am on Sept 29, 2015, in the presence of a police sergeant, Azman Muda.

The exhibit was then handed over to Investigating Officer ASP Wan Abdullah Wan Said at 10.30 am on Dec 2, 2015, he added.

In the hearing on last Sept 20, an officer with the Bukit Aman Special Task Force on Organised Crime (Stafoc), ASP Badrul Hisyam Abd Hamid told the court that a drum was found in a murky and foul smelling swamp in Subang Jaya.

The drum contained Kevin Morais' body which was stuffed in a sack.

Six men - G. Gunasekaran, 48, R.Dinishwaran, 24, A.K. Thinesh Kumar, 23, M.Vishwanath, 26, Nimalan, 23, and Ravi Chandaran, 45, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Kevin Morais between 7 am and 8 pm between Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No.1 Jalan USJ1/6D, Subang Jaya, on Sept 4, 2015.

Col Dr R. Kunaseegaran, 53, the first accused, had pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetting the six men in the murder of Kevin Morais on the same day and at the same time and place.

The hearing before judge Datuk Azman Abdullah continues on Oct 17. — Bernama