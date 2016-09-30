Guan Eng's lawyer yet to receive documents on committal proceedings

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng's legal team have yet to be served documents pertaining to committal proceedings over his statements related to his corruption case.

Puchong MP Gobind Singh, who is representing Lim in court, said the files needed to be served under the law but said he was not sure if there was a deadline to do so or not.

"The papers, usually in the form of an affidavit, will be served to us and we will respond with our own affidavit he said.

"The court will then fix the date for submissions to decide whether to commit my client (Lim) for contempt," he said when asked about the matter in a press conference today.

Gobind earlier represented Lim at the Penang High Court where the latter is facing accusations of graft and abuse of power.

Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Datuk Hanipah Farikullah in her chambers granted leave on Sept 21 to the Attorney-General (AG) to initiate committal proceedings against Lim.

The AG had filed the ex-parte originating summons on Sept 18 and named Lim as the defendant.