Non-politician should oversee political funding

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Consultative Committee on Political Financing (NCCPF) today presented 32 recommendations on the matter including having a non-politician oversee political financing.

NCCPF chairman Senator Datuk Paul Low (pix) said an Office of the Controller of Political Donations and Expenditure should be created and headed by a "Controller".

The Controller, Low said, can be appointed by the Yang Di Pertuan Agong on the recommendations of a Board overseeing the controller, or by the Board itself, and should preferably not be a politician to ensure independence.

"We would prefer it if the Controller is appointed by the Board, and the person is preferably not a politician either from the government or the Opposition. The independence of the Controller is of utmost importance.

"Or, the Controller can be appointed by the King based on the Board's recommendation, which is also comprised of credible and trusted figures who are not politically active," he told a press conference at Institut Integriti today.

Low said the Controller's Office, in turn, should also be subjected to Parliamentary scrutiny via a bi-partisan Standing Committee.

Other recommendations include banning donations from foreign sources and the depositing of donated funds in personal accounts.

Low said donations must be transferred to specially earmarked accounts for political funds and it must apply to every level of a party, from individual election candidates, party branches and divisions, to its headquarters.

Each political party is also recommended to submit a financial statement audited by a certified auditor to the controller before June 30 every year for the period covering January to December in the previous year.

Furthermore, there should be no cap in donations to political parties to create a fairer playing field instead of forcing all to comply with a smaller amount.

"Successful political parties and politicians are likely to be able to raise more money. The effort to create a level playing field should not include steps to bring everybody down to the lowest common denominator," Low said.

Additionally, he said, any political donation above RM3,000 should be declared to the Controller, and multiple donations below RM3,000 from the same source should not be allowed.

Low then said failure by political parties to identify funding sources should result in said funds being confiscated entirely and the Controller's Office should set up a mechanism to that end.

Meanwhile, the NCCPF also recommended that the spending limit on candidates and parties be removed and have the emphasis shifted to transparency and accountability instead.

Low said this might require amendments to the Election Offences Act, which limits spending by parliamentary candidates to RM200,000 and state legislature candidates to RM100,000.

He then said Government-Linked Companies and state-owned enterprises should be banned from making political donations, and companies receiving government contracts and concessions should also be prohibited.

Low said donors should also not be victimised regardless of whom they are funding and safeguards should be in place to prevent potential reprisal actions from affected parties.

Meanwhile, he also called for the government contracting process to be reformed to make it more transparent and merit-based, so political favours will be removed from the equation.

Low told reporters that the recommendations will be presented to the Cabinet within two weeks' time and it will be up to the government to proceed with implementation.

However, he said it is unlikely that it will be completed before the 14th General Election if it is taking place before 2018 as this involves drafting completely new legislation coupled with amendments to other relevant laws.

Low also did not discount the possibility of amendments or additional proposals to the 32 recommendations as it passes through the bureaucracy before it becomes law.