No Malaysians affected in New Jersey train crash

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians were affected in the train crash at the Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey, United States, yesterday, said the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

It said in a statement today that it would continue to monitor the situation through the Consulate General of Malaysia in New York.

According to reports, a commuter train crashed into the station at Hoboken during the morning rush-hour, killing at least one person and injuring more than a hundred others. — Bernama