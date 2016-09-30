Water pollution culprits to be brought to book

BANGI: The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry is tracing the person or persons responsible for the pollution that led to the closure of the Semenyih Water Treatment Plant which disrupted water supply to 1.3 million consumers in the Klang Valley since Sept 22.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said "we will not hesitate to bring those responsible to justice for having inconvenienced the people".

Speaking to reporters after launching the Green Industry Awards here, he advised the people to help the Department of Environment, Selangor government and the Semenyih plant to prevent a recurrence of the closure instead of pointing fingers at the entities.

The Semenyih plant was closed several times since Sept 22 following the detection of odour pollution, and an investigation was started immediately. The cause of the pollution is expected to be known in a week.

Areas affected by the repeated water disruption including the Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Petaling districts.

On the Green Industry Awards, Wan Junaidi said they would drive premises and industries to assimilate elements of cleaner production in the manufacture of products.

F&N Beverages Manufacturing Sdn Bhd won the Green Industry Award 2016, and collected RM3,000, a trophy and a certificate.

The awards also recognised three companies in the Environment Management Category (F&N Beverages Manufacturing Sdn Bhd), Corporate Social Responsibility Activities Category (Yong Fong Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd) and Mainstreaming Green Industry Category (Ong Chuan Hin Rice Mill Sdn Bhd).

The winner of each category received RM1,000, a trophy and a certificate. — Bernama