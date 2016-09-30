Three perlis RTD officers charged with bribery

KANGAR: Three Perlis Road Transport Department (RTD) officers pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to accepting and soliciting bribe last year.

Sahrill Saadan, 36, was charged with accepting bribe of RM200 from a lorry driver Azahar Ahmad, 47, as an inducement to not take action against him for driving an overloaded lorry.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at Jalan Kaki Bukit heading to Wang Kelian, Padang Besar at 5.52pm on Oct 14, last year.

The second accused, Yusri Yusof, 48, was charged with accepting RM100 as a bribe from the same lorry driver at Kurong Batang heading to Jalan Sungai Batu Pahat at 2.07pm on Oct 13, 2015.

The assistant enforcement officer was alleged to have taken the money as an inducement not to take action against the driver who had committed an offence under Rule 89, Motor Vehicle Rules (Construction and Use 1959) for driving an overloaded lorry.

The duo were charged under Section 24 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, if convicted.

Meanwhile, in the same court, another RTD assistant enforcement officer, Ahmad Azman Mohamed, 43, was charged with soliciting bribe of RM200 from Azahar for the same purpose near Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) main campus, Kuala Perlis-Changlun Highway at 11.35am on Oct 28, 2015.

Ahmad Azman was charged under Section 21(b) of the same act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, if convicted.

Judge Azman Abu Hassan allowed all of them bail of RM2,000 each in one surety and fixed Nov 2 for appointment of lawyers and mention.

Deputy public prosecutor A. Hafiizh Abu Bakar appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama