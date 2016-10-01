Zambry exposes abuse of power over land allocation in Perak

LUMUT: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (pix) today exposed that there was abuse of power among those entrusted to allocate land to the people.

He said these irresponsible parties are believed to use the name and identity card number of people in a village to apply for land which was later handed over to someone else.

"We found that the staff and officers responsible to allocate land to low income earners, who needed sites for houses have taken the opportunity to enter certain names.

"The lands were allocated using the names of the villagers, whereas the villagers did not know anything about it (the land application)," he told reporters after presenting land titles for Mukim Lekir near here, today.

At the event, 121 residents of Kampung Batu 14, Batu 15 and Felcra Kayan area received grants for house sites and agriculture.

In this regard, Zambry warned that stern action would be taken against individuals or groups found to abuse power to further their own interests in the distribution of land to the people.

He also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate these unscrupulous people.

Zambry said the government would always give ownership grants to those who are eligible to ensure the welfare and quality of life of the people, but this must be in accordance with the rules and law.

"We are also working to complete the placement of people, especially of villages that have not been gazetted as a settlement even though it has long been inhabited.

"The state government will assess a certain area and see whether the land is government-owned or owned by an individual and subsequently find a solution for the settlement," he said.

In another development, Zambry said he had lodged a police report at the Sungai Senam police station here yesterday afternoon on the dissemination of a fake letter allegedly containing the declaration of the appointment of the 36th Sultan of Perak.

Zambry said the individual who sent the letter had also pledged to cooperate in tracing those responsible.

Using the Mentri Besar's Office letterhead, the fake letter stated that Zambry had declared an unknown individual, Sultan Badaruddin Alang Diwakis as the 36th Sultan of Perak. — Bernama