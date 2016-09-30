Jewelry shop loses RM500k within minutes in daring robbery

PETALING JAYA: A jewellery shop at The Store, Banting was robbed by a group of men, which the items vanished within five minutes worth RM500,000, today.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Zailan Tasir said the incident took place at 11.50am.

He said four masked men were seen carrying three hammers and a gun, and proceeded to smashed the showcase glass scooping the jewellery.

"According to the closed -circuit television (CCTV) camera, the suspects fled the scene in a Naza Citra parked in an alley behind the mall.

"We are currently identifying the suspects. We are not certain what items they have carted away but the value estimated is around RM500,000," he said when contacted.

Zailan added a group of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers from the headquarters and forensic unit from Selangor police headquarters was called to the scene to investigate the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 and 397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and robbery when armed or with attempt to cause grievous hurt.