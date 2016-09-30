Umno supports introduction of political donations and expenditure act

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno supports in pinciple the proposal to introduce the Political Donations and Expenditure Act to improve political integrity and funding, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix).

Najib, who is also Umno president, said it was nothing new and had been suggested by Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) even before the 13th General Election to create a more transparent method of political funding.

"So, in principle, we agree and need to support the new method which must be supported by both parties (the government and opposition).

"Although the BN had agreed at that time, the opposition did not agree on the method we wanted to propose ... so, we could not implement it. It's not fair if the new regulation is imposed only on the BN," he told reporters after chairing the Umno Supreme Council meeting, here today.

The National Consultative Committee On Political Funding (JKNMPP) today outlined 32 proposals including introducing the Political Donations and Expenditure Act to improve integrity and political funding.

Its chairman Datuk Paul Low Seng Kuan, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, was reported as saying that the proposal would be brought up to the Cabinet within the next two weeks before being presented to Parliament for debate and approval.

Najib added that the details on the act could be discussed at length between the government and the opposition.

"There are some that we agree on, some we may have to make adjustments, but the principle on the need for a new political funding method is supported by Umno and the BN," he said. — Bernama