Amazon Prime Now embraces express beauty delivery

AMAZON Prime Now is allegedly extending its express delivery service to cover beauty products.

The retail giant is rolling out the option to take delivery of beauty and skincare products within two hours of ordering, seven days a week, for Prime Now customers in Chicago, New Beauty reports. The move follows the news that Merz Apothecary, a beauty boutique located in the city, has joined the Prime Now service. The store's stocked brands include cosmetic heavy-hitters such as Avène and Dr. Hauschka.

The move is the latest indication that the beauty industry is focused on keeping up with these fast-paced times by making cosmetics buying more convenient than ever. Recent retail innovations within the sector include beauty giant Sephora's new 'Flash Boutiques', which do away with the inconvenience of items running out of stock by allowing customers to shop both physically and digitally in store, and have their purchases sent to their homes. The brand also jumped on the subscription beauty box bandwagon in August 2015 with the launch of its 'Play!' box, while the ongoing success of brands such as Birchbox and Glossybox is testament to the consumer appetite for beauty delivered to the door. — AFP Relaxnews