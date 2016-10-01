Body of foreigner found off Perhentian

KUALA TERENGGANU: A nude body of a man, believed to be a foreigner, was found off Perhentian Island, Besut, yesterday.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said based on the condition of the body, police believed the victim had been in the water for some time.

He said the body was found at about 6.30pm about a kilometre from the beach of a resort on the island.

"There was a tattoo inscription of 'I love you' on the left arm," he said when contacted by Bernama.

The body had been sent to Besut Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama