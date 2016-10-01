DAP gathers EC protest signatures at morning market

PETALING JAYA: Hawkers and traders at the SS2 morning market had an unlikely competitor today as they hollered to hawk their wares.

Amidst the regular traders were Petaling Jaya Utara MP Tony Pua and his entourage, who were at the market to protest the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation exercise.

There, he stood atop a stool and urged voters to sign their protest, which will be compiled and sent to the EC by DAP before the objection period ends on Oct 14.

"The EC is grouping all Opposition supporters into a single seat. They are making Petaling Jaya Utara the largest parliamentary constituency in Malaysia.

"We will have 150,000 voters here while Putrajaya (constituency) will only have 17,000 voters, making one vote there worth ten votes here," he told market-goers there as some gathered around.

Pua, who is DAP Selangor chairman, said it is impossible for a single MP to serve 150,000 constituencies, which will result in a less effective MP in Parliament.

Pua and his entourage set up a table where voters can sign protest forms which can contain 100 signatures each.

The forms state that a single parliamentarian is unable to serve 150,000 constituents effectively, that the redelineation infringes on voters' rights, and objections in moving the Bukit Lanjan state constituency into Petaling Jaya Utara.

The number of voters in Petaling Jaya Utara will be increased from 85,401 to 150,439 and renamed to Damansara under the EC proposed changes.

It is among many changes that the Opposition has objected to, with MCA and MIC expressing their concern as well.

Damansara Utama assemblyman Yeo Bee Yin and Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lau Weng San were also present.