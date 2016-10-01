MCA candidates for GE14 to be decided after discussion with PM

KANGAR: The MCA candidates for the 14th general election will be decided after the matter has been discussed with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, said MCA Youth leader Senator Chong Sin Woon (pix).

He said the name list of the potential candidates was now being screened by the party leadership.

"We have to make early preparation and strategy to face the 14th general election, including studying proposals on candidates in constituencies identified," he told reporters after opening the Perlis MCA Youth general meeting here last night.

Chong, who is also Deputy Education Minister, said efforts would be made by MCA to wrest back the Indera Kayangan state constituency, which fell to the opposition in the last general election.

"MCA under the leadership of Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai is intensifying efforts to unite party members under the 'Stronger Together' campaign.

"Now, there is no more team A or team B," he added. — Bernama