Continuous street protests can 'lead to riots': Tengku Adnan

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous street protests and rallies can "hurt people's feelings" and "lead to riots" in the country.

Stating this, Federal Territory Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor (pix), urged rally and protest organisers to be responsible and sensible to "not hurt the feelings" of the people.

"My advice is don't hurt other people's feeling; this is what will happen. This fellow hurt that fellow and that fellow hurt this fellow, in the end it will become a riot you know.

"(Protest organisers) have to be very careful," he told reporters after opening an online-entrepreneurs conference at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) today.

Tengku Adnan was responding to a planned counter-protest by pro-Umno NGOs coalition chairman Datuk Jamal Md Yunos, who leads the "Red Shirt" group.

Jamal had claimed that the counter-rally would be joined by members of 400 NGOs to counter Bersih 5 and supposedly anti-Najib rallies and threatened to be unruly.

"That's the problem, when one party does something that hurts another party.

"There is a reaction and counter reaction. Both parties should be sensible. Why have all these sort of things?" Tengku Adnan said.

He urged all parties to preserve the diversity and unity of the country.

"As far as the government is concerned, in a multiracial and multi religious country, we want to preserve the unity and diversity of the country.

"Malaysia survives because of our diversity and unity," he said.

Meanwhile, on questions about political fund declaration, he said Barisan Nasional is ever ready to declare its political fund sources.

"BN had agreed to do their declaration as mentioned before the 13th General Elections (in 2013).

"It was the Opposition who did not agree, so we did not do it.

"We are ever ready to make our declaration any time," Tengku Adnan said.