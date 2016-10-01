Hurricane Matthew becomes powerful Category 5 storm

MIAMI: Hurricane Matthew in the southern Caribbean picked up strength late Friday and became a powerful Category 5 storm, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Matthew, swirling off the northern coast of Colombia and Venezuela and forecast to head towards Jamaica and Cuba, was packing winds of 260kph, making it the strongest storm on the NHC's 1-5 scale, the NHC said in its 0300 GMT (11am Malaysia) bulletin.

The storm is also the most powerful since Hurricane Felix in 2007, the Miami-based monitor said.

The centre of Matthew was located 125km northwest of Punta Gallinas, Colombia, and 708km southeast of Kingston Jamaica.

Jamaica and southern Haiti were preparing for heavy rain and flooding as the storm headed in their direction and forecasters said 25cm to 38cm of rain could fall across the region.

"These rains may produce life-threatening flash flooding and mud slides," the NHC warned, saying isolated areas could be lashed with up to 64cm of rain.

"Some fluctuations in intensity are possible this weekend, but Matthew is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through Sunday," the Center added.

Haitian authorities were making preparations on the southern islands of the country, with the government saying residents there were the "first at risk".

"We invite them to secure the area surrounding their homes and begin to stock up on water and food," Edgar Celestin, a spokesman for the Haitian civil protection agency, told AFP.

Haiti was expecting the largest rainfall and wind gusts to come Saturday and Sunday.

Matthew became a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday afternoon, then swiftly rose to Category 4 a day later.

Ocean swells with the potential to cause dangerous currents and rip tides are also possible over the next two days in coastal regions of Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Felix killed some 150 people and left thousands homeless when it slammed the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua in September 2007. — AFP