Hadi is unwell due to hectic schedule

KEMAMAN: PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) is reported to be unwell and has to restrict his commitment to attend programmes that have been planned for him.

Yesterday Hadi, who would usually deliver his weekly lecture every Friday morning at Masjid Rusila, Marang, shortened his lecture for an hour only instead of his usual two-hour session.

Private secretary to Hadi, Zaihan Mohd Daud said that despite facing health problems, Hadi still took time to attend the programmes.

"He is not feeling well because of fatigue due to his hectic schedule.

"Tomorrow (Saturday) he is going to Sabah to attend a programme," Zaihan told reporters after a gathering of Harap 3.4 here last night.

Hadi, who is also Rhu Member of Parliament, attended the ceremony for about an hour and managed to deliver his 30-minute speech before rushing home to rest. — Bernama