Merah V2 movement tries to disrupt Bersih 5 roadshow in Lumut

Posted on 1 October 2016 - 02:20pm Last updated on 1 October 2016 - 03:45pm

A Merah V2 supporter burns a Bersih flag in protest of the Bersih 5 roadshow in Lumut and Sitiawan, Oct 1, 2016. — Sunpix by P. Chandra Sagaran

Merah V2 supporters shout at participants of the Bersih 5 roadshow, Oct 1, 2016. — Sunpix by P. Chandra Sagaran

LUMUT: Minor incidents were reported during the Merah V2 roadshow – a movement to protest the Bersih 5 roadshow – in Lumut and Sitiawan today.

There was an instance where a Bersih flag was pulled out from a car by Merah V2 participants.

Police however managed to keep the situation under control.

Some 1,000 Merah V2 participants paraded through Lumut town to confront the Bersih group.

Police personnel were also stationed along the roads to control traffic.

Motorcyclists and cars carrying Merah V2 supporters targetted and stopped vehicles with Bersih participants.

The group later proceeded to Ayer Tawar and Teluk Intan.

Some opposition elected representatives were seen in the Bersih group.

Merah V2 also held a similar event here yesterday.

Persatuan Gabungan NGO chairman Datuk Jamal Yunos said: "We managed to stop them from holding their roadshow here.

"The roadshow was scheduled to be held in seven locations nationwide," he told reporters here today

"We will be present wherever Bersih holds its street protest ... we are worried the group will carry on with their agenda continuously until Nov 19," he added.

Jamal also said: "We have proof of Bersih using services of consultants from Thailand and Taiwan to achieve their objectives.

"They are using Thailand yellow shirts tactics which protested and toppled the Government," he added.

"We are not out to create chaos but to protest against a group which is going against the law," he added.

Meanwhile Ipoh Timur DAP MP Thomas Su who was also a Bersih participant said: "They disrupted our peaceful gathering.

"They turned rowdy ... kicked our cars and tore our flags," he added, saying police should have taken action.