Kelantan police probe commotion involving Orang Asli, loggers in Gua Musang

TANAH MERAH: Kelantan police will conduct an investigation in connection with a commotion involving a group of Orang Asli and loggers relating to logging activities in Gua Musang which reportedly occurred on Wednesday.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Dr Ab Rahman Ismail said so far one police report each were received from the loggers and Orang Asli concerned.

The police also lodged a report for alleged involvement in the commotion, he told reporters here today.

The group of Orang Asli was reported to have made a blockade to halt the production of timber and the loggers from dismantling it, which caused the commotion.

The Orang Asli claimed the area between Pos Tohoi and Pos Simpor, Gua Musang was their ancestral land while the loggers alleged they had the valid licence to conduct logging activities there.

Subsequently Ab Rahman urged the media to be balanced in their reporting on the matter. — Bernama