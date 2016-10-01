Assemblyman pleads assistance in solving flood

GEORGE TOWN: Datuk Keramat state assemblyman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) hopes the federal government will provide immediate assistance to solve flash flood woes in his constituency.

He said overall work to alleviate the flood problem would cost about RM654 million, which included RM333 million to improve the Sungai Pinang water quality.

"We hope the federal government could allocate to us the main RM321 million for mitigation work first, as that is the most important part in solving the flash flood issue here," Jagdeep, who is also state housing and town and country planning chairman, told a press conference here today.

Part of Datuk Keramat includes Kampung Dodol, Kampung Hasyim Yahaya, Jalan Perak and Jalan P. Ramlee – low-lying areas which have been marked as flood-prone for a long time.

As the rainy season began, the areas were hit by flash floods, more than twice this month. — Bernama