Johor welcomes proposed introduction of law to improve integrity, political funding

JOHOR BARU: Johor Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) welcomed the proposal to introduce the Political Contributions and Expenditures Act by the National Consultative Committee on

Political Funding.

He said the proposal had to be well-received by all political parties if they wanted to practice a healthy political culture.

"I welcome the proposal and feel that it is an effort that is the best so that we can engage in healthy politics, as well as regulate contributions which come from various quarters," he added.

He was met by reporters after opening the International Wajadiri Silat Cekak Pusaka Hanafi championships at Galleria Kotaraya here today.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also Johor Mentri Besar, said this in response to the 32 proposals by the National Consultative Committee On Political Funding, which included the introduction of the Political Donations and Expenditure Act to improve integrity and political funding.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Paul Low Seng Kuan, who is chairman of the committee, said the proposal would be brought up to the Cabinet within the next two weeks before being presented to Parliament for debate and approval. — Bernama