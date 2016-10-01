Over 2,000 protesters gather to call for Guan Eng's resignation

Posted on 1 October 2016 - 04:24pm Last updated on 1 October 2016 - 06:30pm

The protesters, clad in red, ride their bikes in unison towards Gurney Drive. — Sunpix by Aaron Ngui

Protesters shout 'Undur Lim Guan Eng' at Gurney Drive. — Sunpix by Aaron Ngui

GEORGE TOWN: Over 2,000 protesters gathered at Gurney Drive to call for Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng to resign as he battles accusations of graft and abuse of power in court story sent.

Shouts of "Undur Lim Guan Eng!" (Resign Lim Guan Eng!) and the din of reving motorcycles filled the air at the popular beach front here during the 2.30pm function.

Dressed in red t-shirts with the words "Bangkit Pemuda" (Youth Rise), they urged Lim to go on leave or resign due to the charges against him.

The crowd also vented their anger at electoral reform group Bersih 5.0 and urged the authorities not to issue permits for the rally in November.

