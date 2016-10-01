Soldier, teen sister killed in two-vehicle crash in Sarikei

SARIKEI: A soldier and his teenage sister were killed when the car they were travelling in, collided head-on with a cargo-laden truck at the Jalan Kim San junction here last night.

Azrul Azzahar Tahir, 24, and Zulaika, 13, died on the spot in the 8.23pm crash.

The bodies of the soldier – stationed at the Army Headquarters human resources branch in Jalan Padang Tembak, Kuala Lumpur – and the schoolgirl were pinned to their seats.

Firemen spent about an hour to extricate the bodies which were sent to the Sarikei Hospital.

Sarikei police chief DSP Mat Jusoh Muhammad said initial investigations revealed Azrul Azzahar and Zulaika were in the Proton Saga bound for Spaoh from Sibu when it collided with the truck. — Bernama