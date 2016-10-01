MACC tracking down Mohamad Fareez Hasim to help in cloned vehicles probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down a man, Mohammad Fareez Hasim or better known as Kodek, to assist in an investigation relating to cloned vehicles.

MACC in a statement here today said the 24-year-old man is the holder of identity car number 920114-06-5323 and his last address was at No. 277, Felda Jengka 6, Bandar Jengka, Pahang.

Hence, members of the public who knew or have any information on him are asked to contact Kedah MACC headquarters at telephone line 04-7001880; MACC officer, Azaha Lias at telephone line 012-4905986 or any nearest MACC offices. — Bernama