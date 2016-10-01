PM Najib takes part in Pekap charity golf championship

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today took part in a charity golf championship in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Pahang Born Welfare Association (Pekap) at Glenmarie Golf and Country Club here.

Pekap, is an organisation comprising Pahang born people staying in the federal, with its registration approved on Sept 27, 1966.

Najib, who arrived at 7.15am made his tee-off at 8am.

Also taking part in the championship was the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah; Tengku Muda Pahang, Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah; Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob and Pekap president Datuk Hasan Arifin.

The two teams in the championship were the Sultan Ahmad Shah (SAS) team and the Prime Minister's team. A total 120 players participated.

The competition was won by the SAS Team which garnered 794 points while the Prime Minister's team received 707 points.

After the event, the Prime Minister accompanied Tengku Abdullah for lunch and handed over the prizes to the winners.

In the meantime, Hasan in his speech, said the charity golf championship was aimed at collecting funds for Pekap to carry out welfare and educational activities.

He also announced that the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad had contributed RM50,000 to Pekap for its welfare activities. — Bernama