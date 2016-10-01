More Tamil schools in near future: Kamalanathan

GEORGE TOWN: The government remains committed to build more Tamil schools in Malaysia in the near future, says Education Deputy Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan (pix).

Through the ministry, the government would also look into improving pedagogy, co-curriculum and education of Tamil language in Malaysia, he said.

"The government will remain focused on Tamil school development and infrastructures. To date, a total of RM740 million has been spent to improve facilities at Tamil schools.

"One of the immediate plans of the Tamil school allocation in the upcoming Budget 2017 is the relocation of Tamil schools with less students to more populated neighbourhoods such as city and residential zones.

"With the relocation efforts, we hope to increase the number of students in schools," Kamalanathan told reporters after flagging off 'Fun Walk' at the Penang Free School here today.

About 500 participants, including teachers and students from Penang island joined the state MIC Youth-organised event, in collaboration with the state education department, to commemmorate 200 years of Tamil language usage in the country.

Tamil language education in Malaysia began at the Penang Free School in 1816. — Bernama