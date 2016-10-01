Wife denies Whatsapp conversation with husband cause of accident

ALOR STAR: The late Ramsunardi Ramli's wife has denied that her husband's accident was due to the exchange of Whatsapp messages between them while he was driving.

Failizah Zainal Abidin, 38, said the last time she received a message from Ramsunardi, 42, who died when his car plunged into Sungai Korok, Jitra yesterday was at 9.35pm on Thursday (Sept 29) to tell her he was returning home to Kampung Teluk, Arau, Perlis, the next morning.

The incident at 7am yesterday occurred when Ramsunardi, a staff of Tabung Haji in Sungai Petani, was travelling from Sungai Petani to Perlis in his Pesona car which skidded and fell into the river at Km10.5 Kampung Alor Biak, Jalan Sungai Korok, Jitra.

"We were not sending Whatsapp messages to each other as reported in a local newspaper today. It was only that night (Thursday) that we were talking on Whatsapp, and the last time he was active on it was at 1.44 am," she told Bernama here today.

She said she was disappointed and upset with the newspaper's headline Death After Sending Whatsapp Message, as she felt it portrayed her husband in a bad light.

"The headline could mar his good name and would be the topic of conversation among people discussing his death," she said.

She urged the newspaper to apologise and correct the report so as to clear her husband's name. — Bernama