Let police investigate rape case in Malacca school: Mahdzir

TANJONG KARANG: The Ministry of Education (MOE) leaves it to the police to investigate a rape case involving two senior male students and a 13-year-old female student in Jasin, Malacca, on Sept 27.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix), said the ministry views the matter seriously, especially when the offence was said to have been committed in the school.

"If it is true, then the police must take action because it is a criminal case," he told reporters after closing a 'Kenduri Rakyat' programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Serong, here today.

Mahdzir also said it was up to the Malacca Education Department to conduct an internal investigation of the case.

Also present were Housing and Local Government Minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar, Education director-general, Tan Sri Dr Mohamed Khair Yusof and Selangor Education director, Mohd Salleh Kassim.

In the incident at 2.30pm on Sept 27, the victim claimed that she was dragged into a storeroom by two male students aged 14 and 15 years-old respectively.

The 13 year-old female student was forced to undress before being raped by the two senior students.

Fortunately, a school administrative staff who happened to pass by the storeroom heard the sound of screaming and rushed to rescue the victim. — Bernama