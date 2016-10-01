Focus on ensuring party victory first: Zahid

KLUANG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) reminded Umno division leaders not to think of their own positions in the party and should instead focus on the party's victory in the coming general election.

Ahmad Zahid who is Umno vice-president said he was aware a handful of division heads were eyeing certain posts in the party and were not giving priority to ensure the party's victory.

"It is no guarantee that those with positions at divisional level will be selected as candidates in the coming general election as we would only choose likeable and winnable candidates," he said.

He was speaking at the opening of the Simpang Renggam Umno division delegates' conference at the district council hall here this evening.

"There are also some who had booked fancy political attire and placed themselves before the division's leadership. I advise these people not to be too ambitious as they might be disappointed if they were not chosen as candidates," Ahmad Zahid said.

Ahmad Zahid said the new method used by the party to select candidates was not only through reports but via secret monitoring.

He said therefore, all Umno members were urged to start working hard today to ensure victory for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the coming general election.

Apart from that, he also voiced confidence in Mentri Besar and state Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin to lead the state government and Umno Johor now and in future.

"With the trust on the capability of Mohamed Khaled to build his own model in administering the state and Johor Umno, I will continue to assist Johor Umno as entrusted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak," he said.

According to him, only Johoreans could understand the aspirations of the Johor people.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid officiated the new Simpang Renggam district council hall.

Apart from Mohamed Khaled, also present were Simpang Renggam Umno division head Datuk Abd Hamid Abd Rahman, Umno IT bureau chairman and Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan as well as Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed. — Bernama