Perak BN to submit redelineation protest to EC

KUALA KANGSAR: The Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) will submit a protest to the Election Commission (EC) on its proposed electoral boundary redelineation before Oct 14.

State BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (pix) said the approach to submit protest showed the maturity of the party on a certain matter and not by hurling baseless accusations like the opposition.

According to the Perak mentri besar, the protest would be made as the redelineation of boundaries proposed by EC impacted the location of existing voters.

"The protests involved the names of places and new state seats proposed by EC in 14 parliamentary and 28 state seats.

"Among the unhappiness on the redelineation was that some voters need to travel great distance as compared to their present constituencies, and it will burden voters," he told reporters after opening the Kuala Kangsar Umno division delegates conference here today.

Last Sunday, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the party had requested all state Umno liaision committees which had problems (on redelineation) to gather all suggestions or protests for submission to the EC. — Bernama