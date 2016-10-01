Malaysian students studying abroad advised to register with our embassy

SEREMBAN: Malaysian students studying abroad, especially students who are self-sponsored, are advised to register at the embassy or Malaysian Consulate-General in the country concerned.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) said it was to facilitate the process of delivering aid if something untoward happened.

"I advise students studying abroad either under government sponsorship or self-sponsored to register at the Malaysian Embassy or Malaysian Consulate-General in that country or to keep in contact with the Malaysian Education authorities.

"This is because in the event of any untoward incident occurring, this information enables us to easily trace them and look out for their safety," he told reporters after the opening of the ceremony to present honours, awards and medals to the Association of Seni Silat Cekak Malaysia (PSSCM) here, today.

Reezal Merican said most students who do not register are self-sponsored students.

"Students who are under government sponsorship are not so worrying but self-sponsored students need to be more sensitive about the matter and awareness is still lacking.

"For example, students sponsored by Mara or the Public Service Department (PSD) will often have a Pre-Departure Orientation but self-sponsored students are more vulnerable to certain pressures," he said.

At the event, Reezal Merican was also conferred the Panglima Seri Setia in appreciation of his contribution to the development of Silat in general.

A total of 252 PSSCM members were conferred awards, honours and medals presented by PSSCM president Datuk Maideen Kadir Shah. — Bernama