Use legal public transport services: CVLB chairman

TENOM: Passengers, including foreign tourists, in the state are asked to use public transport services that have valid permits to avoid untoward incidents on their journey.

Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CLVB) Datuk Raime Unggi said commuters needed to be smart in choosing the public transport required and should avoid using the illegal vehicle service.

"Use the public transport that have valid permits issued by the government such as taxi, public bus, rented cars and others," he said in a statement here today after attending the Tenom Division Umno Women programme at Kampung Talibatang Lama, Kemabong.

He was responding to complaints by taxi operators in Sabah on the Uber service that operates without a permit, raising uneasiness among taxi operators.

Kota Kinabalu Taxi Operators Association had also held a meeting with Raime to voice their objection against Uber and urged the authorities to ban this service immediately.

Raime, who is also Tenom Member of Parliament, said even though commuters had the right to choose the network of services needed, they should choose those with valid permits.

He said CVLB had banned the Uber service because it provides illegal transport services network that orientated towards online applications.

"CVLB wants to treat all parties fairly, including existing taxi drivers while unregistered taxi services are illegal," he said.

He also reminded public transport operators in the state to continue raising the standard of their service so that commuters felt confident, comfortable and worthwhile to use their services. — Bernama