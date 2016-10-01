'Opposition is playing politics over political funding issue'

KOTA BARU: The opposition is only 'playing politics' over a proposal by the National Consultative Committee On Political Funding (JKNMPP) yesterday which drew up 32 proposals including introducing the Contributions and Expenditures Act to improve integrity and political funding.

MCA vice-president Datuk Chua Tee Yong (pix) said he saw the opposition's reaction as immature because, in the current political scenario, the opposition was administering three states, namely, Kelantan, Penang and Selangor.

"Penang and Selangor are developed states, so the opposition should not see the initiative merely to identify the contributors but it is a matter we must study deeply to ensure national politics continue to progress and be healthy," he said.

He said this to reporters after launching the Asean Trade Border Exhibition which was also attended by Thailand's Deputy Minister of Commerce Winichai Chaemchang, Malaysian ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Nazirah Hussain and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) chief executive officer Datuk Dzulkifli Mahmud.

Chua was commenting on several opposition leaders who were reported as not receiving well the proposals forwarded by JKNMPP on the fund contributions to political parties.

Yesterday, JKNMPP drew up 32 proposals including introducing the Contributions and Expenditures Act to improve the issue of integrity and political fundings. — Bernama