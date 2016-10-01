Rela woman's hand trapped in toilet bowl

KUALA LUMPUR: An attempt by a Rela member to retrieve her dentures which had fallen into a toilet bowl, caused her to fall, with a hand trapped inside the facility at Bangunan Ehsan in Anjung Singgah here today.

Using a concrete breaker, a team of firemen freed the 65-year-old woman's left hand from the bowl and retrieved the dentures in the 11.32am incident which occurred off Jalan Hang Lekiu.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations centre chief, Samsol Maarif Saibani said the Rela member's left hand was slightly injured but swollen as a result of the incident.

He said she was warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Nevertheless, Samsol Maarif added, the woman could suffer from gangrene if the blood flow to her hand was affected as she was diabetic.

He said nearly four hours earlier, the Rela member found herself struggling to free her hand from the toilet bowl in an attempt to retrieve the dentures.

"We dispatched a seven-man team in an engine from the Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Department to rescue the woman," he said. — Bernama