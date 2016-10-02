Hailey Baldwin teases upcoming beauty collection

HAILEY Baldwin has revealed a sneak peek of what beauty fans can expect from her upcoming makeup range with ModelCo.

The US model and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin has taken to Instagram to share a blink-and-you'll-miss it clip of herself applying a berry-toned liquid lip colour from the 'Hailey Baldwin for ModelCo' collection, which is set to launch in November.

Back in August when the collaboration was announced, Baldwin promised that the limited-edition line of colour cosmetics would comprise "filter-esque hues, sleek packaging and premium formulas." The video certainly vouches for the packaging promise, with the star holding up a chic ombre tube to face the camera.

This is the first makeup collection from the rising catwalk star, and it was inspired by her own "signature go-to beauty products." However, if she needs advice then she has plenty of useful people on hand – cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is a close friend.

It has been a big year for the 19-year-old, who was signed by IMG Models earlier this year, and unveiled her first fashion line – a capsule collection for the Australian label The Daily Edited, dubbed '#theHAILEYedited' – in the summer.

'Hailey Baldwin for ModelCo' will be available exclusively on ModelCo's online store and through retailer Mecca Maxima from November 2016, but customers can pre-register for the range at www.modelcocosmetics.com — AFP Relaxnews