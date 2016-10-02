FOX and Jessica Alba to work on new AI drama 'Girl 10'

FOLLOWING the current trend for AI dramas, FOX is looking to develop the futuristic, Jessica Alba-produced Girl 10 reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Set in the near future, Girl 10 will tell the story of Elle, one of only 10 synthetic humans in existence who is being investigated for murder, while at the same time trying to stop an evil group from using the technology behind artificial intelligence for weapons.

Ken Woodruff, who has previously worked on Gotham and The Mentalist is to write the script and will exec produce alongside Alba.

The news comes just days before HBO will debut its own much anticipated humanistic android drama Westworld, which is set in a futuristic amusement park where humans pay to live out their wildest fantasies in a world populated by robots. Syfy also recently ordered a pilot for The Machine, another AI drama based on the movie of the same name, while AMC has also renewed its AI show Humans. — AFP Relaxnews