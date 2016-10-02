18 hikers stranded on Mount Jerai

SUNGAI PETANI: Eighteen hikers were stranded on Mount Jerai, about 600m above sea level near Bukit Hangus trail, after one of their friends fell and suffered injuries while climbing down, this evening.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Nur Hafizah Mohd Lokman said they received a distress call at 6.42pm and personnel from the Sungai Petani Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene half an hour later.

Initial reports from the rescue operation commander said the incident involved six women and 12 men who were stranded after one of their female friends sustained leg injuries and could not move when she slipped.

"The search and rescue operation which started at 9pm is underway with the help of forest rangers, mountain guides and the police while the distance from the operation centre to the scene is about 3.4km," she said in a statement. — Bernama