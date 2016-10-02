Boat ferrying Chinese tourists knocks into jetty, two lightly injured

Posted on 2 October 2016 - 11:15am Last updated on 2 October 2016 - 01:57pm

SEMPORNA: A boat ferrying six Chinese tourists was believed to have veered out of control and knocked into the Kampung Sum Sum Jetty here last night.

Semporna police chief Supt Peter Umbuas said two of the tourists, a man and a woman, were lightly injured and were given outpatient treatment at a nearby hospital.

He added that the boat was returning from Pulau Mabul and the incident happened at 7pm. — Bernama