Police searching for driver of car involved in fatal accident

GEORGE TOWN: Police are tracking down the driver of a car which was involved in an accident that killed two motorists at the Lim Chong Eu expressway early today.

Northeast district police chief, ACP Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said based on preliminary investigations, the car driven by a male was heading towards Bayan Lepas when it collided with two motorcycles.

“Both of the victims suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. We are now looking for the driver responsible,” he said in a statement here today.

The victims have been identified as Mohamad Faris Md Nasir, 19, from Bayan Lepas and Yusman Arief Jamaluddin, 21, from Taman Sri Gedung Sg Petani ,Kedah who works as a postman.

The bodies were sent to Penang Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama